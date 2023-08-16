Ex-Employee Reveals Alarming Allegations about Linus Tech Tips

Linus Tech Tips, a popular tech media outlet, is currently facing criticism for accuracy and ethical concerns. These concerns include the auctioning of a prototype item they did not own, as well as workplace conditions that allegedly led to mistakes and inaccurate content creation. In response to these allegations, Linus Tech Tips’ founder, Linus Sebastian, has issued a statement.

However, former employee Madison Reeve, known as Suop in the gaming community, has now come forward with a damning thread on social media, detailing her reasons for leaving her role as the Social Media Manager at Linus Media Group in late 2021. Reeve was initially hired after winning a competition and appearing in one of Linus Tech Tips’ videos.

Reeve claims that she experienced a toxic work environment, where she faced attacks, defamation, and death threats from the community. She also alleges that she faced sexism and was called “incompetent” by her colleagues. Despite seeking help from managers, Reeve claims she was rebuffed and derided in a meeting. She further alleges that she was inappropriately touched on multiple occasions and barred from appearing in videos.

Reeve recounts instances of being asked about her sexual history, as well as being subjected to slurs and offensive requests from coworkers. In addition, she states that there was a culture of micro-management and distrust, with little regard for employees’ mental health. Reeve claims that she was reprimanded for taking sick days and even resorted to self-harm to justify taking time off.

According to Reeve, there is a sense of internal paranoia at Linus Media Group, with employees allegedly leaving and starting their own content creation platforms. She also criticizes the company’s leadership, stating that ego and a focus on the bottom line are hindering the work of talented individuals and damaging the company’s reputation.

Reeve emphasizes that her intention in coming forward is not for personal gain but to address the issues that have plagued her for years. She asks that individuals refrain from attacking powerless employees who are unable to effect change within the company.

While Linus Sebastian has announced a change in his role at Linus Media Group, remaining as the owner alongside his partner Yvonne Ho, these allegations have cast a shadow over the company’s reputation.