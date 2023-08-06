Evo 2023: The Largest Tournament Yet

The highly anticipated Evo 2023 is back this year in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. With over 11,000 participants, this is the largest Evo tournament to date.

Street Fighter 6, the biggest game of the year, has attracted over 7,000 entrants, making it a highly competitive event. Guilty Gear Strive follows closely behind with almost 2,500 participants, while Tekken 7 has nearly 1,600 competitors. Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 rounds out the main stage games with just over 1,350 players. These games will be featured in the Sunday finals.

Dragon Ball FighterZ takes the lead in the Saturday finals with almost 850 players. It is followed by King of Fighters 15 with over 650 entrants and Melty Blood Type Lumina with around 550 registrants. Mortal Kombat 11 will conclude the Friday events.

Aside from the main streams, Evo 2023 will host a variety of side tournaments, featuring a wide range of games. The event will be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including Evo’s official channels.

The tournament has already seen notable competitors like Bandits|MenaRD and Rohto|Tokido, among others, who have showcased their skills and made a mark in their respective games. The fierce battles continue as players strive to become champions.

Stay tuned for live updates on the results of Evo 2023.