Evo 2023: The World’s Largest Fighting Game Tournament

Aug 6, 2023
Evo 2023, the largest fighting game tournament in the world, will take place from Friday, August 4th to Sunday, August 6th. This three-day event, supported by Sony, will feature a multitude of fighting game tournaments with thousands of participants.

Day One – Friday, August 4th
The first day of Evo 2023 has already concluded, but specific details about the tournaments held on this day have not been provided.

Day Two – Saturday, August 5th
Day two of Evo 2023 has also concluded, but no specific information about the tournaments held on this day is available.

Day Three – Sunday, August 6th
The final day of Evo 2023 will feature the Top 6 Finals of various games:

Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3: This classic game’s tournament will come to an end with the Top 6 Finals. Will a new player rise to claim victory or will it be a defining moment for Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3?

Tekken 7: The Top 6 Finals of Tekken 7 will showcase the talents of the best players in the world, as they compete for glory and prize money. This may be the last time Tekken 7 is a main event at Evo.

Guilty Gear Strive: The intense Top 6 Finals of Guilty Gear Strive will determine the champion of the game. Fans are eagerly anticipating the battles featuring their favorite characters.

Street Fighter 6: Evo 2023 will conclude with the Top 6 Finals of Street Fighter 6. Despite the late airing time for European viewers, this tournament is expected to be the most-watched segment of the event, setting the stage for competitive Street Fighter 6 in the future.

All the action from Evo 2023 can be streamed live on Twitch at twitch.tv/evo. The start times for each Top 6 Final may vary depending on the region.

Make sure to mark your calendar and tune in to witness the thrilling battles and fierce competition at Evo 2023. Which games are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

