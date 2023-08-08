Mortal Kombat 1 Roster Expands with Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

At EVO 2023, NetherRealm revealed that three new characters will be joining the roster of Mortal Kombat 1. The announcement came with a gameplay trailer that offered players a preview of the action and story to come.

One of the new additions is Reptile, also known as Syzoth, who originally appeared as a secret character in the first Mortal Kombat game. However, he only became playable in Mortal Kombat II. The trailer showcases Reptile’s ability to switch between his reptilian and human forms.

Ashrah, who made her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception, is another new character. She is revealed to be a demon in disguise from the Netherrealm, embarking on a quest for redemption. Meanwhile, Havik, a Cleric of Chaos and anarchist from the Chaosrealm, also joins the lineup. Havik first appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deception.

In addition to Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature many other characters, including Geras, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost, Scorpion, Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omni-Man as downloadable content.

Additionally, Sareena will be introduced as a new Kameo character in Mortal Kombat 1. Kameo characters are fighters who can assist players in battle without direct control. Sareena first appeared in Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and later became playable in Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition.

These character reveals are just a taste of what players can expect from Mortal Kombat 1. Fans can look forward to the highly anticipated release of the game on September 19, 2023.