PS5 Consoles Overheat and Damage USB Connectors at Evo 2023

Thousands of fighting game fans gathered in Las Vegas for Evo 2023, the largest fighting game event of the year. However, some participants encountered a problem with their PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles. The PS5s running the games were reportedly getting so hot that they melted the controllers’ USB connectors.

During the tournament, players had to move from one station to another with their controllers or fight sticks. It seems that the continuous use of the PS5s in the big halls caused some units to overheat and damage the USB adapters. Several participants took to social media to share their experiences, posting photos of melted plastic inserts and deformed USB cords.

While it’s unclear whether the issue was caused by defective PS5s or the consoles being pushed beyond their normal usage in the tournament environment, some players reported that the connectors themselves were hot to the touch. The limited number of USB ports on the PS5, with only one on the front and two on the back near the heat exhaust, may have contributed to the problem.

Ironically, Evo is organized by Sony, the maker of the PS5. This led to some skepticism among players about a major platform holder controlling the event and potentially favoring its own technology over the best interests of the tournaments. The PS5’s limited support for certain peripherals, which may require adapters or workarounds to function, has also been a concern.

At the time of writing, Sony and Evo have not provided any official comments regarding the issue with the PS5s. It remains to be seen if they will address the problem and take measures to prevent it from happening in future events.