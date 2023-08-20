Peacock: A Breakdown of the Streaming Service

Launched in 2020, Peacock is an over-the-top video streaming service owned by NBCUniversal. It offers a wide range of content, including NBC programming and third-party shows and movies. With 20 million paid subscribers, Peacock has gained popularity in the past 3 years.

Peacock offers various types of content for its viewers. In terms of sports, viewers can watch NFL Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football/Basketball, WWE Network, Premier League, MLB Sunday Leadoff, Golf, Rugby, INDYCAR, Horse Racing, Cycling, and more. For news enthusiasts, Peacock provides shows like Meet the Press, Dateline, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, The Mehdi Hasan Show, Morning Joe, and more.

The streaming service also includes a wide range of TV shows such as The Office, The Voice, Unsolved Mysteries, Battlestar Galactica, Project Blue Book, The King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Top Chef, Hell’s Kitchen, Young Rock, Modern Family, and more. Additionally, Peacock offers a selection of popular movies like Despicable Me, Harry Potter 1-6, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jurassic World, and more.

Peacock also features original content including shows like Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair, Belair, MacGruber, Poker Face, The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Baking It, Top Chef Family Style, Hart to Heart, Punky Brewster, and more. In terms of live TV, viewers can access channels such as Reelz and MSNBC, as well as CNBC’s morning shows.

Recently, Peacock has expanded its sports offerings by partnering with the Big Ten for exclusive basketball and football games. The streaming service will also air two NFL games exclusively in the upcoming season.

Peacock offers two plans for new customers: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. Peacock Premium, priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year (17% savings), provides over 80,000 hours of TV, movies, and sports. With this plan, viewers can enjoy current NBC & Bravo shows a day after they air, as well as over 50 always-on channels. Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year (17% savings), includes everything in the Premium plan but allows for ad-free viewing with limited exclusions. It also offers live access to local NBC channels and the ability to download and watch select titles offline.

Peacock has established itself as an affordable and value-packed streaming service. With its extensive library of content, including NBC hit shows, live sports, lifestyle entertainment, and films, Peacock is a great option for those looking for high-quality entertainment. There are no contracts or hidden fees, allowing viewers to try the service and cancel if they are not completely satisfied.