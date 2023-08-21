Gamescom 2023: Major Showcases Lineup Revealed

Gamescom 2023 is set to be the biggest in-person gaming event of the year, surpassing all expectations. Taking place in Cologne, Germany, this year’s event will see a significant increase in the number of exhibitors, developers, and publishers compared to last year.

Opening Night Live, hosted by renowned gaming personality Geoff Keighley, is one of the most highly anticipated showcases at Gamescom 2023. Keighley has announced that there will be a 30-minute pre-show before the event, featuring industry figure Kyle Bosman. The showcase will unveil exciting new games such as Alan Wake 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Mortal Kombat 1, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Gamers and fans are eagerly looking forward to this event.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual tickets are available for purchase. However, the Gamescom Opening Night can also be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home. The showcase will be livestreamed on the “the game awards” YouTube channel.

Another notable showcase is the “Into the Infinite: A Level Infinite Showcase.” Prominent developers and publishers, including those behind PUBG Mobile, Arena Breakout, and Undawn, will host their own independent showcase. Fans can expect updates on Level Infinite and Tencent’s Global Partner Studio, as well as highly anticipated titles like Wayfinder, SYNCED, and Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade. The showcase will be livestreamed on Level Infinite’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Future Games Show, hosted by Troy Baker and Erika Ishii, aims to provide a platform for publishers and developers. Exclusive trailers, VR shows, and interviews are among the scheduled events. Interested fans can tune in at 8 PM CEST on Wednesday, August 23, on the Future Games Show (FGS) YouTube channel.

The Indies showcase, hosted by Super Crowd, is always a highlight of Gamescom. This year, BBC journalist Shay Thompson will serve as the event’s host. Gamers can expect to get their hands on upcoming indie titles. The Awesome Indies 2023 showcase will be livestreamed on Gamescom’s official YouTube channel and the Indie Arena Booth Twitch channel.

Keep an eye on Gamescom’s official social media handles for the latest updates on these major showcases at Gamescom 2023.