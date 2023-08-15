Latest Xbox Game Pass Drop: Everspace 2 and Madden 24 Trial

Today, August 15, Xbox Series X and S players have a new addition to their Xbox Game Pass library. Everspace 2, a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter game, is now available. It offers a thrilling sci-fi story set in a vivid open world, with elements of exploration, loot collection, RPG mechanics, mining, and crafting. Players can expect a handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and dangers.

Additionally, there is another exciting trial available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members. Madden NFL 24, the latest Madden title from EA, offers a 10-hour early access trial. Xbox console users can easily access the trial by heading to the Xbox Store and searching for ‘Madden NFL 24’. They should select the base game and choose the ‘Free Trial with EA Play’ option to start the installation process.

For PC Game Pass members, they can download the official EA app, link it to their Xbox account, and find the trial on the Madden NFL 24 store page.

These new additions to Xbox Game Pass offer players even more gaming options and experiences. Whether you’re interested in exploring space and battling enemies in Everspace 2 or trying out the latest Madden NFL game early, there’s something for everyone.

Let us know in the comments which game you’re excited to try out – Everspace 2 or the new Madden 24 trial!