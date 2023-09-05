A New Technique Reveals Secrets of Metabolism in Unprecedented Detail

Researchers have developed a groundbreaking new technique to study metabolism in unprecedented detail. By analyzing specific carbon atoms in amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, scientists are able to uncover distinctive fingerprints of metabolism in different species. These fingerprints provide insights into how different creatures meet the demands of survival, growth, and reproduction.

Traditionally, scientists analyzed the overall isotope ratio of proteins to learn about the organisms that produced them. However, this method averaged out the complex information, resulting in a loss of detail. More recently, scientists have been able to measure isotopes in individual amino acids, which provided better, but still limited information.

The new method goes even further by measuring isotopes in a particular carbon atom on each amino acid. This provides amazingly detailed metabolic information, likened to seeing every pixel in an image.

To conduct their research, the scientists used a chemical called ninhydrin to isolate the desired carbon atom from each amino acid. The carbon atoms were then analyzed using a mass spectrometer to read their isotope fingerprints. The research began more than a decade ago and involved a collaboration between Griffith University and Queensland Health. In 2018, the researchers demonstrated the viability of using ninhydrin for this purpose, and in 2019, they reported position-specific isotope analysis for several different mammals.

In their latest work, the researchers tested a broader range of animals, including oysters, scallops, prawns, squid, and fish. Through their analysis, they identified four distinct phases of metabolism: creating fats, destroying fats, creating proteins, and destroying proteins. Different animals combine these phases in unique ways to achieve growth and reproduction.

Ultimately, this new technique provides a whole new way to understand metabolism in unprecedented detail. It has the potential to revolutionize research in areas such as nutrition, wildlife conservation, and human health.

