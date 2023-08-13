Friday Evening Reading: Gaming Updates and More

Welcome back, everyone! After a few weeks of traveling, I’m finally home and ready to catch up on the latest news, entertainment, and memes. Let’s dive into this Friday edition of Evening Reading.

If you missed any news on Shacknews, don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. And since it’s the weekend, it’s the perfect time to find something new to play! Check out our recommendations.

In gaming news, Briana White, the voice actress for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7, showcased the mobile adaptation of FF7, called Ever Crisis, during San Diego Comic-Con. The game is set to release in September.

Overwatch 2 fans can get a glimpse into the origins of Illari, one of the game’s characters, in a new video.

Gearbox’s upcoming game, Relic Hunters, will feature various characters, and Jimmy is the first one to be introduced. Get a quick briefing on his background and abilities.

If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, Crash Team Rumble is currently running a free weekend event. Don’t miss out on the action!

Now, let’s move on to other exciting stuff from the internet. The second day of the Pokemon World Championships is underway. The championships feature various Pokemon games, including Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the Pokemon Trading Card Game, and competitive Pokemon GO matches. Stay tuned for the crowning of the world champion in Pokemon Unite.

Attendees at QuakeCon are enjoying special guest appearances from puppies, and there’s even an AFK Kitten Room for cat lovers. The event also showcases face-melting guitar performances and PC builds. Check out the recap and support the event’s charity stream.

Are you a fan of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? The speedrunning community has been exploring the game and discovering numerous glitches along the way. Watch this showcase to see some of these glitches.

Masahiro Sakurai, the creator of Super Smash Bros., has started his own YouTube channel. In his latest video, he looks back at the making of Super Smash Bros. for 3DS and Wii U, providing insights and behind-the-scenes stories.

And of course, we can’t forget Shaq, who is still involved in esports as an owner. Take a look at the clip he shared from one of the games.

For some entertainment, why not relive the moments leading up to Summerslam through the eyes of Rhea Ripley? It’s always interesting to get a behind-the-scenes perspective.

Let’s end the evening with some beautiful video game music. Enjoy this acoustic arrangement from Final Fantasy 6.

That’s a wrap for this week’s Friday Evening Reading. Don’t forget to join the conversation in the comments section. See you all next week!