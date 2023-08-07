EVE Energy Co. to Establish Lithium Battery Manufacturing Facility in Malaysia

China-based lithium battery manufacturer, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., has announced the groundbreaking ceremony for its new manufacturing facility in Kulim, Kedah, Malaysia. This facility will be EVE’s 53rd factory and will focus on producing cylindrical lithium-ion batteries for power tools and electric two-wheelers in Malaysia and Southeast Asia.

The company’s director, Joe Chen, expressed that EVE Energy will leverage its domestic advantages and operational experience to establish a cylindrical battery production base in Malaysia. The project will be completed in phases over a period of three years at an initial investment of $422 million.

The Malaysia Investment Development Authority’s (MIDA) Deputy CEO, Lim Bee Vian, highlighted the significance of this investment, stating that it not only benefits EVE but also encourages other companies to invest in the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Malaysia. This project aligns with Malaysia’s Twelfth Malaysia Plan (12MP) and National Automotive Policy 2020 (NAP), which aim to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Lim Bee Vian further explained that Malaysia’s robust ecosystem, supported by strong research and development (R&D) facilities, including agencies like SIRIM, positions the country to cater to the entire EV value chain.

EVE Energy, founded in 2001, has become a global lithium battery company with core technologies and solutions for consumer batteries, power batteries, and energy storage batteries.

The Malaysia Investment Development Authority (MIDA) is the Malaysian government’s investment promotion and development agency. It oversees and drives investments in the manufacturing and services sectors in the country, playing a crucial role in attracting foreign investments.