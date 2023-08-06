EV Expo and Guest Drive Event Promotes Electric Vehicles in Pueblo, Colorado

An EV Expo and Guest Drive event was recently held in Pueblo, Colorado, on August 5. The event, known as the Ready EV Electric Car Expo and Guest Drive, aimed to showcase a variety of electric vehicles to the public. Electric cars from local partners as well as Drive Clean Colorado were featured, including popular models such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt, and Nissan Leaf.

Aside from the electric vehicles on display, attendees also had the opportunity to see other sustainable transportation options, including an electric school bus, hybrid Black Hills Energy bucket truck, and an e-bike. The event, organized by Black Hills Energy in collaboration with Pueblo Community College, represented a significant milestone in their partnership.

During the event, Black Hills Energy presented their 100th charger rebate, highlighting their commitment to increasing the availability of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Pueblo Mayor, Nick Gradisar, Pueblo Community College President, Dr. Patricia Erjavec, and Black Hills Energy representative, Floyd Wolf, all delivered remarks during the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of promoting electric vehicle adoption in the region.

The Ready EV program, initiated by Black Hills Energy, plays a crucial role in this endeavor by providing cash rebates to customers for the installation and costs of electric vehicle charging equipment. Furthermore, income-qualified customers are also eligible for a rebate to assist with the purchase of an electric vehicle, aiming to make EV ownership more accessible and affordable for all residents.

In conclusion, the EV Expo and Guest Drive event in Pueblo successfully showcased a diverse range of electric vehicles while underscoring the efforts of Black Hills Energy in promoting electric vehicle adoption in Southern Colorado.