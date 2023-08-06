CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Bolt.Earth Installs Over 30,000 EV Charging Points to Support Electric Mobility in India

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Bolt.Earth Installs Over 30,000 EV Charging Points to Support Electric Mobility in India

EV charging infrastructure provider Bolt.Earth has reached a significant milestone by installing more than 30,000 EV charging points on its network. With a rapid growth rate, the company adds approximately 500 charging points each month.

Bolt.Earth is dedicated to establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure in India to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles. Utilizing advanced analytics and data science, the company strategically deploys charging points in locations where they are most needed, based on the specific charging needs of consumers.

The charging points provided by Bolt.Earth can be found in cities, towns, commercial and residential buildings, as well as along highways. Their range of charging devices includes both slow and fast chargers, with capacities ranging from 3.3 kW to 120 kW. Additionally, Bolt.Earth offers a charger management system (CMS) dashboard, enabling effective tracking and monitoring of charging deployments.

To offer tailored charging solutions for different types of vehicles, Bolt.Earth has formed partnerships with various government agencies and corporate entities. Some of their notable partners include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Cyient, LTI Mindtree, and real estate builders like Prestige, Sobha, and Divyasree.

Through its expanding network and commitment to providing efficient charging solutions, Bolt.Earth is playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of electric mobility in India.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Exploring the Impact of Digital Workplace Services on Employee Well-being and Mental Health

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

The Power of Predictive Analytics in Artificial Intelligence

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Annual Statewide Star Party in Minnesota to Showcase Perseid Meteor Shower

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

Exploring the Impact of Digital Workplace Services on Employee Well-being and Mental Health

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Power of Predictive Analytics in Artificial Intelligence

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Annual Statewide Star Party in Minnesota to Showcase Perseid Meteor Shower

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Domhnall Gleeson Shares Thoughts on Self-Belief, AI, and Charity

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments