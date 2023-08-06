Bolt.Earth Installs Over 30,000 EV Charging Points to Support Electric Mobility in India

EV charging infrastructure provider Bolt.Earth has reached a significant milestone by installing more than 30,000 EV charging points on its network. With a rapid growth rate, the company adds approximately 500 charging points each month.

Bolt.Earth is dedicated to establishing a robust EV charging infrastructure in India to meet the rising demand for electric vehicles. Utilizing advanced analytics and data science, the company strategically deploys charging points in locations where they are most needed, based on the specific charging needs of consumers.

The charging points provided by Bolt.Earth can be found in cities, towns, commercial and residential buildings, as well as along highways. Their range of charging devices includes both slow and fast chargers, with capacities ranging from 3.3 kW to 120 kW. Additionally, Bolt.Earth offers a charger management system (CMS) dashboard, enabling effective tracking and monitoring of charging deployments.

To offer tailored charging solutions for different types of vehicles, Bolt.Earth has formed partnerships with various government agencies and corporate entities. Some of their notable partners include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Delhi Metro Corporation (DMRC), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL), Cyient, LTI Mindtree, and real estate builders like Prestige, Sobha, and Divyasree.

Through its expanding network and commitment to providing efficient charging solutions, Bolt.Earth is playing a crucial role in supporting the growth of electric mobility in India.