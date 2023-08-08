EV Biologics Appoints William Bossung as Corporate Finance Director

EV Biologics Corp has recently appointed William Bossung as the new Corporate Finance Director. With his extensive background as an investment banker, Bossung brings decades of experience to this leadership role. His responsibilities will include overseeing the company’s corporate finance operations and serving as the corporate secretary.

The appointment of Bossung is seen as a crucial step in filling a vital position within the company. His expertise in dealing with NYSE and NASDAQ companies, as well as his comprehensive understanding of public company finance and mainboard up listing procedures, will be invaluable to EV Biologics.

CEO Daniel McKinney expressed his confidence in Bossung, stating that he will be the company’s primary contact with regulatory bodies and will spearhead efforts to re-apply for up-listing to NASDAQ.

EV Biologics, a biotechnology company headquartered in Wyoming, is primarily focused on developing nanotherapeutics to enhance the bioactivity of stem and progenitor cell-derived nanoparticles. In addition to this, they are also pioneering advancements in biomanufacturing, bioinformatics, and bioengineering to optimize the production of nanoparticle therapeutics and biologics.

Furthermore, EV Biologics’ subsidiary, Excyte, is dedicated to furthering the understanding of biomolecule interactions and cellular pathways in diseases and aging. The company aims to create a versatile platform for precision nanotherapeutic development.

