Eutelsat Announces Lease Agreement with STI for New Satellite Capacity in Asia

Eutelsat, a telecommunications company, has recently revealed a new lease agreement with Space Tech Innovation Limited (STI), a subsidiary of Thaicom. The deal involves leasing half of the capacity on a newly developed software-defined satellite that will cover the Asian region. This partnership will ensure a significant boost to Eutelsat’s service capabilities throughout the continent.

Under the agreement, Eutelsat’s subsidiary, Eutelsat Asia, will be responsible for leasing and operating 50% of the satellite’s capacity for its entire lifespan. This move will expand Eutelsat’s existing assets over Asia, providing approximately 50 Gbps of additional capacity.

STI aims to acquire a Geostationary software-defined satellite, with an expected delivery date in 2027. However, the manufacturer of the satellite has not yet been disclosed, and no further details about the financial aspects of the agreement have been shared.

The CEO of Thaicom, Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, expressed his satisfaction with the deal, emphasizing the guaranteed 50% capacity utilization for the satellite. He also highlighted the potential for future growth opportunities in partnership with Eutelsat.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat, considers this strategic collaboration with Thaicom a valuable opportunity. The satellite, strategically placed at 119.5 degrees East, will be fully compatible with Eutelsat’s future LEO-GEO offer. It aims to meet the increasing demand for connectivity in the Asian region, which is experiencing dynamic growth.

This agreement reflects Eutelsat’s commitment to expanding its services and capabilities in Asia. It will further establish Eutelsat’s presence in the region, allowing the company to cater to the connectivity needs of the entire Asian continent.