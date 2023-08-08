Eutelsat Announces Partnership for High Throughput Satellite in Asia

Eutelsat has entered into a partnership with a regional satellite operator in Thailand to acquire a high throughput geostationary telecoms spacecraft for the Asian market. The satellite will be ordered by Space Tech Innovation Limited, a company controlled by Thailand’s Thaicom, and Eutelsat’s Asia subsidiary will lease half of the satellite’s capacity over its lifetime.

The satellite is expected to be delivered in 2027 and will be positioned at 119.5 degrees East, offering Eutelsat an additional capacity of approximately 50 gigabits per second (Gbps) across Asia. One notable feature of the satellite is its software-defined payload, which enables the adjustment of services based on changing customer demands.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat, emphasized the compatibility of the satellite with the company’s multi-orbit growth strategy, which includes the acquisition of OneWeb. With this partnership, Eutelsat aims to find cost-effective ways to enter the connectivity services market as its legacy satellite TV business experiences a decline.

Thaicom CEO, Patompob Suwansiri, expressed the potential for expanding the partnership in the future to pursue additional growth opportunities. Currently, Thaicom owns two satellites and is focused on expanding its operations amidst increasing competition from OneWeb, SpaceX’s Starlink, and other low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband networks.

The collaboration with Thaicom marks another step for Eutelsat in its efforts to strengthen its presence in the Asian telecoms market. As the demand for connectivity services continues to rise in the region, Eutelsat’s partnership and the forthcoming high throughput satellite will enable the company to meet the growing needs of customers across Asia.