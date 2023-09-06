Europe’s Next-Generation Rocket Ariane-6 Completes First “Hot-Fire” Test

Europe’s next-generation rocket, the Ariane-6, has successfully completed its first “hot-fire” test on its launch pad at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. During the test, the main engine of the Ariane-6 was ignited for four seconds before being shut down. A full-duration test, lasting almost eight minutes, is planned for next month to determine the rocket’s readiness for flight. With its inaugural launch expected sometime next year, the Ariane-6 is the successor to the Ariane-5, Europe’s previous mainstay rocket for 27 years.

The Ariane-6 is designed to be more adaptable and cost-effective, flying more frequently compared to its predecessor. However, the rocket is currently behind schedule, as it was originally intended to enter service in 2020. The hot-fire test conducted on Tuesday involved a representative engineering model of the Ariane-6 going through a simulated launch sequence. Liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen were fed into the propellant tanks, and the countdown progressed to ignite the big Vulcain-2 engine on the rocket’s core stage.

This test aimed to validate models regarding exhaust gas dispersion, as well as the anticipated noise and vibration environment. It also confirmed the rocket’s ability to safely abort in the event of a malfunction just prior to lift-off. The Ariane-6 will operate in two configurations: one with two solid-fuel side boosters for lifting medium-sized payloads, and the other with four strap-on boosters for lifting the heaviest satellites. The core stage will be supplemented with an upper stage featuring a new Vinci engine, which has undergone extensive testing.

The Ariane-6 program is led by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the prime contractor is ArianeGroup, collaborating closely with the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). Arianespace, a subsidiary of ArianeGroup, is responsible for operating the Kourou spaceport and marketing the Ariane-6. The rocket has already received orders for 28 launches, including 18 from Amazon for their Kuiper broadband internet service.

The Ariane-6 was developed due to the unsustainable cost of producing the Ariane-5 in the face of competition from US-based SpaceX and its reusable Falcon rockets. Although the Ariane-6 is expected to be 40% cheaper than its predecessor, it remains an expendable design, requiring a new rocket for each mission. Europe is currently working towards developing reusable rocket technologies, but these will not be in service until the 2030s. Meanwhile, SpaceX is introducing even larger rockets that promise further reductions in launch costs.

The UK, as a member of the European Space Agency, will participate in a summit in November to discuss the future needs of Europe’s launch market. The UK was involved in Europe’s launcher endeavors in the past but discontinued its involvement when the Ariane-4 was retired. However, the UK continues to use Ariane’s services for its largest commercial and government-owned satellites.

