The European Union Moves Forward with AI Regulation

The European Union (EU) has taken a major step towards regulating artificial intelligence (AI) with the approval of its “AI Act” by the EU Parliament. The act will now proceed to be finalized by the European Commission. However, there are still important aspects that require attention.

One critical issue is whether the EU will accept foreign testing to ensure compliance with regulations on “high-risk” AI. Failure to do so could lead to trade disputes over standards, which could hinder global cooperation and undermine trust in these technologies.

The EU’s regulation classifies AI into three risk levels: “unacceptable,” “high,” and “low or minimal.” AI with “unacceptable risk” that poses a threat to health, safety, or fundamental human rights is prohibited in the EU market. Meanwhile, AI with “low or minimal risk,” such as AI-based video games, must adhere to voluntary codes of conduct.

The focus of the regulation lies on “high-risk” AI, including autonomous vehicles, medical devices, and biometric identification systems. These technologies must meet mandatory requirements and undergo a conformity assessment process. However, it remains uncertain whether the EU will accept conformity assessment results from competent third parties abroad.

The AI Act does not provide clear guidance on this matter. Mutual Recognition Agreements (MRAs) with key trade partners could potentially allow the EU to accept foreign testing. However, the specific details of these agreements, such as their structure and schedule, still need to be determined. Challenges may arise for certain technologies, particularly those that span multiple sectors.

The AI Act has garnered attention from Europe’s trade partners. The US-EU Trade and Technology Council has highlighted the importance of non-discrimination in conformity assessment. China has also expressed concerns at the World Trade Organization (WTO) regarding various aspects of the AI Act, including conformity assessment.

Expanding the definition of “high-risk” AI for political reasons will result in increased compliance and verification costs. According to the European Commission’s Impact Assessment, an estimated 5-15% of AI will fall into the high-risk category. Finalizing the AI Act is a complex task for the EU, as it also faces challenges related to intellectual property, services, and digital trade.

It is crucial for the EU to avoid trade disputes over conformity assessment in order to foster trust in AI and prevent protectionism.