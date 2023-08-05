EU Mandates User-Replaceable Batteries in Smartphones by 2027

Many electronic devices, including cellphones, have non-removable batteries that require special attention or tools to replace. This inconvenience can cost users anywhere from $49 to $99 or more, leading them to upgrade their devices instead. Manufacturers benefit from this practice.

Non-removable batteries provide advantages such as water resistance, durability, cost-effectiveness, and smaller device design. However, they also have disadvantages for consumers, limiting the lifespan of the device and making it difficult to replace the battery when it no longer holds a charge.

To address these issues, the European Council recently adopted a regulation that mandates all smartphones sold in the European Union to have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. The regulation aims to reduce waste and discourage the practice of encouraging users to upgrade their entire phone instead of just replacing the battery.

The environmental impact of discarded smartphones is significant. Last year alone, an estimated 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded worldwide. The regulation also extends to batteries used in electric vehicles and electric bikes.

Major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Apple, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola are expected to produce a single phone model for both the European and American markets to comply with the regulation. As a result, user-replaceable batteries may become more common globally.

According to Achille Variati, a member of the European Parliament, the new regulation will benefit both the environment and the economy. It introduces circular economy legislation that covers the entire product lifecycle, ensuring well-functioning, safer, and easier-to-remove batteries.