The European Space Agency Plans to Launch PLATO Mission in 2026

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
The European Space Agency (ESA) has announced its intentions to launch the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO) mission in 2026. The primary objective of this mission is to search for exoplanets that bear resemblance to Earth. The PLATO mission seeks to examine over 245,000 stars and discover tens of thousands of potentially habitable planets.

Filip Matuszewski, a Ph.D. candidate at the Grenoble Planetary and Astrophysics Institute (IPAG) of the Université Grenoble Alpes, and his team have engaged in a study to ascertain the number of exoplanets that the PLATO mission has the potential to detect. The team developed the Planet Yield for PLATO Estimator (PYPE) tool to estimate the planet yield of the mission.

The PLATO mission will utilize the transit method to identify exoplanets. By closely observing the slight dimming of a star’s light as a planet passes in front of it, scientists can deduce the existence of exoplanets. PLATO’s wide-field cameras and precision photometers will enable it to observe numerous stars simultaneously and detect even the most minute changes in brightness. This will facilitate the identification of exoplanets with diverse characteristics, including those that may be capable of sustaining life.

By undertaking an extensive survey of the cosmos, the PLATO mission is projected to significantly contribute to our understanding of exoplanets and increase the likelihood of discovering Earth-like worlds beyond our solar system.

