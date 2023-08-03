The European Space Agency Uses AI to Revolutionize Satellite Navigation

The European Space Agency (ESA) is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize satellite navigation through its NAVISP program. By collaborating with European industry and academics, the agency aims to enhance space and Earth weather forecasting, improve autonomous vehicles and boats, and detect rogue drones in sensitive airspace.

The NAVISP program combines Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) with AI, specifically machine learning (ML) techniques, to optimize “satnav” performance. AI allows computers to mimic human-like intelligence, enabling the extraction of meaningful information and identification of useful patterns from the vast amount of data generated by satellite navigation.

One project within the NAVISP program, CAMLIOT, applies machine learning to identify patterns in data related to changes in the ionosphere and weather effects in the troposphere. The insights gained from this project are expected to enhance the accuracy of space and weather forecasting.

Another project, AIGNSS, focuses on improving GNSS positioning for autonomous driving through AI-enabled algorithms. Researchers have utilized multiple satnav constellations, such as Galileo, and roadway settings in the United Kingdom to boost performance.

AI and machine learning are also being applied to enhance autonomous shipping in a Norwegian fjord. By leveraging communication infrastructure, positioning sensors, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, researchers are developing embedded intelligence for steering vessels.

The MEDuSA project prioritizes Galileo signals and offers a solution for drone detection and trajectory estimation in various visibility conditions. Through forward scattering detection, machine learning, and predictive analysis, the project’s algorithms can effectively identify drones and determine their onward trajectory.

The integration of AI into satellite navigation technology holds great promise. It has the potential to improve weather forecasting, increase the reliability of autonomous vehicles, and enhance drone detection capabilities. The ESA’s efforts in harnessing AI through the NAVISP program are pushing the boundaries of navigation technology and paving the way for exciting advancements in the field.