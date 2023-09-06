Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Entering Final Testing Phase

Officials have announced that Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket is in the decisive phase of testing. This includes extensive testing of the rocket’s first stage at launch facilities in French Guiana. The tests will determine how the engines operate when firing at full throttle. The Ariane 6 rocket was initially due to launch in 2020, but delays have pushed the planned debut to 2024. With the loss of access to the Russian Soyuz rocket, the European Space Agency has had to rely on SpaceX and its Falcon 9 rocket for critical space missions. The development of Ariane 6 is critical to ensuring guaranteed access to space for Europe.

The Ariane 6 rocket recently underwent a successful full-duration test firing of its upper stage. The second stage of the rocket, which was fired for 11 minutes, appears to be ready for flight. Attention will now shift to the first stage, which is powered by the Vulcain 2.1 engine and solid rocket motor boosters. A short hot fire test is planned for September 5, followed by a full-duration test in early October.

The launch date for the Ariane 6 rocket has not yet been set. The success of the hot firing tests will determine if there are any further delays. European officials acknowledge that inflation is impacting the costs of Ariane 6, but they aim to remain price competitive with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. Despite the uncertainties, officials are optimistic that a launch date in the first half of 2024 is possible.

Sources:

– European Space Agency

– ArianeGroup

– SpaceX