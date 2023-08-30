Top European Mobile Payment Innovators to Watch in 2018

As we continue to witness the rapid evolution of the financial technology sector, it is evident that mobile payment solutions are at the forefront of this revolution. This trend is particularly pronounced in Europe, where a new generation of innovators is pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of mobile payments. As we move into 2018, there are several European mobile payment innovators that merit close attention.

One such innovator is Adyen, a Dutch company that has made significant strides in the mobile payment industry. Adyen provides a single platform that supports all key payment methods globally. The company’s unique selling proposition is its ability to eliminate the need for multiple payment service providers, thereby simplifying the payment process for businesses. Adyen has already attracted high-profile clients such as Uber, Netflix, and Spotify, demonstrating the company’s potential for further growth and success in 2018.

Another company to watch is Klarna, a Swedish firm that has revolutionized the concept of buy now, pay later. Klarna allows consumers to purchase items online and pay for them over time, without any interest or fees. This service has proven to be particularly popular among millennials, who appreciate the flexibility and convenience it offers. With over 60 million users and 100,000 merchants in Europe and North America, Klarna is poised to make a significant impact on the mobile payment industry in the coming year.

From the UK, Worldpay is a global leader in payment processing technology, providing solutions for a vast range of industries. The company’s ability to process payments in 126 currencies across 146 countries makes it a key player in the global mobile payment market. Worldpay’s recent acquisition by Vantiv, a leading US-based payment processing and technology provider, will undoubtedly bolster its position in the market and fuel further innovation.

iZettle, another Swedish company, is also making waves in the mobile payment industry. Known as the ‘Square of Europe’, iZettle offers a range of commerce solutions, from mobile card readers to complete point-of-sale systems. The company’s focus on small businesses and its commitment to providing affordable, easy-to-use solutions have earned it a strong customer base and a reputation as a company to watch.

Finally, there’s Wirecard, a German company that offers a range of digital financial technologies, from mobile payments and banking services to fraud prevention and data analytics. Wirecard’s comprehensive suite of services and its commitment to innovation make it a strong contender in the European mobile payment market.

In conclusion, as we look ahead to 2018, it is clear that the European mobile payment industry is brimming with innovative companies that are set to redefine the way we conduct financial transactions. Whether it’s Adyen’s streamlined payment platform, Klarna’s flexible payment options, Worldpay’s global reach, iZettle’s focus on small businesses, or Wirecard’s comprehensive services, these companies are at the forefront of the mobile payment revolution. As they continue to innovate and disrupt the market, they promise to make 2018 an exciting year for mobile payments in Europe.