The European Commission Approves €1.5bn Funding for ProLogium’s Solid-State Battery Project

The European Commission has granted €1.5bn in funding to ProLogium Technology for its project focused on developing advanced solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). The funding is in line with EU State aid rules and will support ProLogium’s ‘Prometheus’ research and development initiative.

The Prometheus project aims to pioneer next-generation solid-state batteries and establish a gigafactory in Dunkirk, France, with a capacity of 48 GWh. The total investment in the EV battery plant and technology has reached €5.2bn.

The EU funding will cover the research and development activities of the Prometheus project until 2029, contributing to the EU’s battery strategy and driving advancements in EV battery technology.

ProLogium plans to collaborate with local industry, academia, and customers to share the technical results of the project under fair and non-discriminatory conditions. The company aims to advance EV batteries and contribute to achieving Net Zero goals in France and Europe.

The Prometheus project will focus on developing both ‘first generation’ and ‘second generation’ solid-state batteries. The first generation will overcome the limitations of current lithium-ion batteries, while the second generation will aim for improved density and sustainability. The project will also focus on innovating recycling techniques for solid-state batteries and developing recycling standards for the industry.

The establishment of the gigafactory in Dunkirk will not only drive global battery development but also have significant economic benefits. It is expected to create 3,000 jobs and establish a comprehensive research and development ecosystem, bolstering the economic sovereignty of France and the EU.

The next stage of the project involves a public consultation process and construction of the gigafactory is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024, with operations expected to commence by the end of 2026.