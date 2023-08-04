French Government Grants 1.5 Billion Euros to ProLogium Technologies for Electric Vehicle Battery Research

The European Commission has approved the French government’s plan to provide 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in state support to ProLogium Technologies. This funding will be utilized for the advancement of research and development in a new generation of electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

ProLogium Technologies, founded in 2006, is a leading company specializing in advanced solid-state battery technology. Their primary focus is on developing solid-state batteries for EVs, which utilize solid electrolytes instead of liquid ones. These batteries offer higher energy density and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries.

To further their efforts, ProLogium has formed a partnership with Automotive Cells Co., a joint venture involving Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, and TotalEnergies. Together, they aim to advance the development of solid-state batteries.

The French government’s state aid will be provided as a direct grant, amounting to 1.5 billion euros. This financial support will fund ProLogium’s research and development project until the end of 2029. As part of this initiative, ProLogium plans to establish a battery gigafactory in Dunkirk, a region in northern France.

The European Commission deems this measure to be in line with EU State aid rules and believes that it aligns with the objectives of the European Green Deal and the EU battery strategy. By supporting the research and development of advanced EV batteries, this funding will contribute to the transition towards a greener and more sustainable transportation sector.

With the financial backing provided by the French government, ProLogium Technologies is well-positioned to accelerate the development of solid-state batteries, bringing us closer to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.