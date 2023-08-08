European Commission Approves €1.5 Billion Funding for ProLogium Technologies’ Battery Research

The European Commission has granted its approval for France’s proposal to provide €1.5 billion in funding to support ProLogium Technologies’ research and development of new batteries for electric vehicles. This measure aims to contribute to the objectives of the European Green Deal and the EU battery strategy.

The funding will be provided to ProLogium through a direct grant for their Prometheus research and development project. This project specifically focuses on the development of solid-state batteries (SSB) for electric vehicles. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, SSB technology utilizes solid electrolytes, resulting in batteries that have higher energy density and are safer for consumers.

ProLogium’s Prometheus project includes the development of both “first generation” and “second generation” SSB, as well as techniques for recycling SSB components. They are also actively engaged in establishing standards for SSB recycling and have committed to sharing their technical knowledge with industry and academia.

The European Commission evaluated this measure according to EU State aid rules and determined that it promotes economic activity and provides necessary incentives for ProLogium’s R&D efforts. It is considered necessary, appropriate, and proportionate, with safeguards in place to prevent distortions of competition. The Commission believes that the positive effects of this funding outweigh any potential negative impacts on competition and trade within the EU.

This approval aligns with the EU’s commitment to supporting research and development in innovative battery technologies for electric vehicles. It is in line with the Communication on State aid rules for research, development, and innovation, which seeks to promote R&D activities through public support.

Overall, the approved funding will enable France to support ProLogium’s research and development of innovative solid-state batteries, further advancing the growth of the electric vehicle battery industry in Europe while ensuring fair competition.