The European Space Agency’s Euclid Telescope Sends First Images from Space

The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope has successfully transmitted its initial images back to Earth, confirming the functionality of its instruments. Euclid’s main purpose is to map the dark side of the universe by studying billions of galaxies up to 10 billion light-years away. The agency intends to create a “3D” map that includes the element of time to show the evolution of these regions alongside the developing cosmos.

Euclid was launched on July 1st from Cape Canaveral in Florida and is currently located approximately one million miles away from Earth at the second Lagrange point. Scientists will continue to test the telescope over the coming months before it commences its cosmic survey.

The images captured by Euclid’s Visible Instrument (VIS) exhibit cosmic rays, sparkling stars, and galaxies that will be further investigated for the detailed map. Euclid’s Near-Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP) can image galaxies using infrared light and accurately measure the emitted light to determine their distance. The NISP images also demonstrate the utilization of filters that assist in measuring galactic distance.

Euclid’s mission is to aid scientists in comprehending the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter, both of which play a vital role in the stability of the universe. Dark energy is responsible for the accelerating cosmic expansion that cannot be solely explained by visible matter. Dark matter serves as a binding force that holds galaxies together and influences their movements within the expanding universe. By observing these phenomena, Euclid’s data will contribute to unraveling these enigmatic aspects and expanding our understanding of the universe.