Euclid Space Telescope Reaches Destination Orbit and Reveals First Test Images

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
The Euclid space telescope, launched on July 1, has successfully reached its destination orbit, according to its European operators. Although the recently revealed images were taken during the commissioning phase, they offer a glimpse of the telescope’s capability to fulfill its mission.

Euclid aims to create a comprehensive map of the universe, covering a staggering two billion galaxies, spanning over one-third of the sky. By capturing light that has traveled for 10 billion years to reach Earth, it has the potential to provide groundbreaking insights into the history of our universe.

The telescope features a visible light camera that will measure the shape of galaxies and a near-infrared spectrometer and photometer that will determine their distance. These capabilities will enable scientists to gather crucial data about the formation and evolution of galaxies.

During the testing phase, an unexpected issue with light contamination in the images was detected. An investigation found that sunlight was entering the spacecraft through a small gap. However, the European Space Agency (ESA) has identified a solution by adjusting the telescope’s orientation.

Apart from its primary mission, the Euclid space telescope has the potential to shed light on two enigmatic phenomena in the universe: dark matter and dark energy. By unraveling the mysteries surrounding these components, Euclid could significantly contribute to our understanding of the cosmos.

Overall, despite being in its early stages, the Euclid space telescope has already showcased its immense potential. As more data is gathered and analyzed, we can anticipate even more groundbreaking discoveries and a deeper understanding of our universe.

