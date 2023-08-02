Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Images of the Cosmos

The Euclid space telescope, the European Space Agency’s newest observatory, has successfully captured its first images of the cosmos. These preliminary test images have showcased stunning views of stars, confirming that all systems onboard the spacecraft are functioning properly.

Euclid has reached its designated orbital point, located 1 million miles away from Earth at the sun-Earth Langrangian point L2. It will remain in this position alongside NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Equipped with a visible-light camera and a near-infrared camera/spectrometer, Euclid’s initial images have already exceeded expectations and impressed scientists.

Over the next two months, Euclid will undertake testing and calibration of its instruments. After this period, it will begin surveying approximately one-third of the sky for the next six years. With its wide perspective, Euclid’s visible instrument will capture data from an area over 100 times larger than what the Webb telescope can observe, while also providing four times sharper image quality.

Euclid’s mission is to investigate cosmic mysteries, particularly dark matter and dark energy. Although these concepts have not been directly detected, they are believed to constitute a significant portion of the universe. By understanding dark matter and dark energy, scientists hope to gain insights into the composition, evolution, and gravitational nature of the universe.

Euclid is specifically designed to create the most extensive 3D map of the sky to date by observing billions of galaxies. With its ambitious goals and promising initial results, Euclid is set to contribute significantly to our understanding of the universe and its mysteries.