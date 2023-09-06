The EU Introduces Revolutionary Laws to Curb the Power of Big Tech Companies

The European Union (EU) has announced a set of groundbreaking laws aimed at reducing the dominance of six major tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Amazon. The regulations include giving consumers the ability to choose which apps they want on their phones and enabling them to delete pre-loaded software such as Google or Apple’s maps apps. The laws, known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), also seek to promote competition in areas that have been tightly controlled by these tech firms, such as Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

The DMA encompasses a series of obligations that gatekeeper companies must comply with, including refraining from engaging in anti-competitive practices. It follows the Digital Services Act, enacted in August, which aims to address issues such as online hate, child sexual abuse, and disinformation. The introduction of the DMA signifies the EU’s attempt to break the hold that large tech companies have had over the market in recent years and provides the European Commission with the authority to conduct market investigations and impose remedies if necessary.

By implementing these laws, Brussels hopes to create a more level playing field that allows startups to compete directly with industry giants. Tech companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon have been given a six-month grace period to adhere to the new regulations, failing which they could face fines amounting to 10% of their turnover.

The DMA seeks to liberate consumers and businesses, particularly startups that have faced barriers to accessing platforms and users due to limited interoperability. The laws aim to address issues such as the difficulty in deleting preset apps on smartphones and prevent big tech companies from monetizing user information collected from apps for targeted advertising purposes. Moreover, the regulations also focus on payment systems handled by Apple and Android, opening possibilities for innovative services that are currently unsustainable due to alleged gatekeeping activities.

Initially, the laws will be applicable to six specific companies: Alphabet (Google’s parent company), Amazon, Apple, ByteDance (owner of TikTok), Meta (which encompasses Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp), and Microsoft. Services offered by these companies, such as WhatsApp, TikTok, Google Maps, and Facebook, will also be subject to regulation.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton, who is responsible for the new digital services, views the introduction of the DMA as a pivotal moment that empowers consumers and ensures safeguards against abuse and inappropriate content. Companies will now be required to operate within European rules, putting individuals and concerned parents back in control.

Definitions:

– Digital Markets Act (DMA) – Legislation introduced by the EU to limit the power of major tech companies and promote competition.

– Gatekeepers – Large tech companies that exert significant control over sectors of the digital market.

– Digital Services Act – EU legislation addressing issues related to online hate, disinformation, and child sexual abuse.

Sources:

– European Union unveils rules to curb tech giants’ power – The Guardian;

– Digital Markets Act – EU Law.