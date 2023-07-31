CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Hold Second-Largest Market Cap

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Hold Second-Largest Market Cap

After eight years of existence, Ethereum (ETH) remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Its blockchain infrastructure supports various applications, including DeFi platforms and supply chain systems. The transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model aims to address scalability concerns and environmental impact.

Currently, Ethereum is striving to reach a significant milestone at the $1,900 level, following a period of consolidation. It is projected that ETH may trade at $1,785 by August 31, 2023. This forecast is based on technical indicators such as the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), relative strength index (RSI), and Bollinger Bands (BB), among others.

At present, ETH is trading at $1,866, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.4%. It is supported at $1,811 and faces resistance at $1,926. The cryptocurrency is currently positioned above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive long-term price trend.

Over the past 30 days, Ethereum has seen 12 days of positive price movement, accounting for 40% of the time. The 1-week technical analysis suggests a mixed sentiment, with oscillators indicating a “sell” zone and moving averages signaling a “buy” signal.

Considering these indicators, Ethereum appears to be receiving positive sentiment from analysts and traders, suggesting the potential for further price appreciation.

Disclaimer: This information should not be regarded as investment advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries risks.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Future of AI in Computer Engineering: Predictions and Expectations for the Upcoming Years

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

SpaceX Conducts Full-Pressure Test of Water Deluge System for Starship Launch Vehicle

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

EdTech Companies Embrace Generative AI for Transformative Learning Experiences

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Science

Unveiling the Mystery of Invar: An Alloy That Defies Thermal Expansion

Jul 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

New Satellite Map Reveals Unharvested Crops on Frontline in Southern Ukraine

Jul 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

The Future of AI in Computer Engineering: Predictions and Expectations for the Upcoming Years

Jul 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Benefits of Regular Exercise

Jul 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments