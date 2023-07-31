Ethereum (ETH) Continues to Hold Second-Largest Market Cap

After eight years of existence, Ethereum (ETH) remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Its blockchain infrastructure supports various applications, including DeFi platforms and supply chain systems. The transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus model aims to address scalability concerns and environmental impact.

Currently, Ethereum is striving to reach a significant milestone at the $1,900 level, following a period of consolidation. It is projected that ETH may trade at $1,785 by August 31, 2023. This forecast is based on technical indicators such as the moving average convergence divergence (MACD), relative strength index (RSI), and Bollinger Bands (BB), among others.

At present, ETH is trading at $1,866, experiencing a slight decrease of 0.4%. It is supported at $1,811 and faces resistance at $1,926. The cryptocurrency is currently positioned above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive long-term price trend.

Over the past 30 days, Ethereum has seen 12 days of positive price movement, accounting for 40% of the time. The 1-week technical analysis suggests a mixed sentiment, with oscillators indicating a “sell” zone and moving averages signaling a “buy” signal.

Considering these indicators, Ethereum appears to be receiving positive sentiment from analysts and traders, suggesting the potential for further price appreciation.

Disclaimer: This information should not be regarded as investment advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries risks.