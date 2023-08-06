CityLife

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Sees Price Decline and Declining Popularity

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has witnessed a downward trend in its price over the past week, dropping nearly 4%. Despite a brief surge of 10% following Ripple’s legal victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 13, ETC’s price quickly declined.

Although ETC had a positive performance in the first quarter of this year, the second quarter has been marked by a decline. The network has also been losing popularity in the long term, with a less active community and slower development compared to Ethereum and other networks.

To gain insight into Ethereum Classic’s future, ChatGPT, an AI-powered tool, was utilized. It highlighted several factors contributing to ETC’s lesser popularity, including a smaller community support, lack of updates, perception of immutability, and limited use cases compared to Ethereum.

On the positive side, Ethereum Classic boasts advantages such as a strong commitment to immutability, a proven technology base, and the absence of hard forks or major upgrades that may disrupt the network. These factors make ETC a reliable and secure platform.

However, ChatGPT was unable to provide concrete predictions on ETC’s price action. Nevertheless, it did mention the possibility of a rally to $50 by the end of the year.

Analyzing ETC’s recent price charts, it reached a high of $22.47 on April 13, demonstrating some positive momentum. It is important to note that ETC’s performance closely correlates with other cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin.

In conclusion, Ethereum Classic has experienced a decline in both its price and popularity recently. Although it has certain advantages compared to Ethereum, the future price action of ETC remains uncertain despite the potential for a rally to $50 by the end of the year.

