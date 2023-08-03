CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Emergency Telecommunications Cluster Supports Humanitarian and Security Operations in Yemen

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 3, 2023
Emergency Telecommunications Cluster Supports Humanitarian and Security Operations in Yemen

In July, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) provided data connectivity services to 1,535 humanitarian workers and security communications services to a total of 2,502 responders across 20 sites in Yemen. The ETC conducted an assessment of IT services and conducted training for the staff of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Turba.

To meet the operational needs of the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), the ETC upgraded its Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) station in the UN hub in Mokha. This upgrade now allows for a dedicated connectivity link to the UN Mission.

The ETC’s efforts continue to be crucial in facilitating and supporting humanitarian and security operations in Yemen.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Understanding the Core Components of AI Bayesian Networks: Nodes, Edges, and Probabilities

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

International Regulation Needed for AI to Ensure Responsible Development and Mitigate Risks

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Unleashing the Full Potential of 5G: How to Optimize ROI in the Telecommunications Industry

Aug 3, 2023

You missed

News

Understanding the Core Components of AI Bayesian Networks: Nodes, Edges, and Probabilities

Aug 3, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

International Regulation Needed for AI to Ensure Responsible Development and Mitigate Risks

Aug 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Unleashing the Full Potential of 5G: How to Optimize ROI in the Telecommunications Industry

Aug 3, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Virgo Versus the Zodiac to be Released on Multiple Platforms in August

Aug 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments