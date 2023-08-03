Emergency Telecommunications Cluster Supports Humanitarian and Security Operations in Yemen

In July, the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) provided data connectivity services to 1,535 humanitarian workers and security communications services to a total of 2,502 responders across 20 sites in Yemen. The ETC conducted an assessment of IT services and conducted training for the staff of the Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Turba.

To meet the operational needs of the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA), the ETC upgraded its Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) station in the UN hub in Mokha. This upgrade now allows for a dedicated connectivity link to the UN Mission.

The ETC’s efforts continue to be crucial in facilitating and supporting humanitarian and security operations in Yemen.