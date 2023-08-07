Incidents of Electric Vehicle Fires Reported in Estonia

Last week, there were reports of electric vehicle (EV) fires in Estonia. These were the first EV fires in the country, according to Ivar Frantsuzov, an expert for the Rescue Board. Frantsuzov expressed satisfaction with the authorities’ preparedness in handling these incidents.

Vehicle fires, whether involving ordinary vehicles or EVs, are common in Estonia. The recent EV fire in Viimsi was identified as a typical battery fire. To stabilize the situation, the vehicle was placed in an extinguishing container.

The Rescue Board has taken proactive measures to handle such incidents. They have established communication with neighboring countries, procured vehicle fire blankets for rapid containment, and set up watertight containers to safely store batteries that cannot be immediately cooled down.

Frantsuzov mentioned that the charging process could potentially cause EV battery fires. Even small lithium batteries, like those found in electric scooters, can quickly ignite and generate smoke. In case of such fires, it is advised to evacuate the area and seek immediate assistance.

To emphasize the severity of EV fires, Frantsuzov shared an incident involving an electric bike whose battery exploded and caused a fire. He highlighted the importance of checking battery condition before charging, ensuring that batteries are not damaged or wet.

In a recent incident in Viimsi Municipality, rescue workers were called to a smoking EV. Upon arrival, they discovered that the battery, located beneath the driver’s seat, had exploded and set fire to the interior. The EV was then moved into an extinguishing container and covered in water, following international procedures.

The Rescue Board’s efforts emphasize the need to address the safety aspects of EVs as their popularity continues to rise.