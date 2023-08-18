ESL Extends Partnership with ASUS ROG for Season 18 of ESL Pro League

Esports tournament organizer ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) has extended its partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG), the gaming branch of hardware brand ASUS. As a result, ASUS ROG will become the exclusive OEM partner for the 18th season of the ESL Pro League.

As an ESL partner, the ASUS ROG logo will feature in ESL Pro League broadcasts during Season 18. Moreover, the deal features audience interaction activations that take place during matches and the brand will promote its range of ‘Strix’ gaming laptops.

The partnership extension marks the third consecutive ESL Pro League season where ASUS ROG has partnered with the tournament organizer. ESL and ASUS ROG first collaborated in June 2022 during Season 16 of the CS:GO competition.

ESL FACEIT Group continues to consolidate its position as one of the largest tournament organizers in the world. In July 2023, it partnered with broadcast technology company Appario Global Solutions for its GhostFrame product. Additionally, it expanded its deal with audio streaming service Spotify.

Bastian Veiser, Director of Partner Management at ESL FACEIT Group, spoke on the extension: “We’re excited to announce the extension of our partnership with ASUS ROG for ESL Pro League Season 18! EPL has an overarching mission to support and equip professional players to help them reach their full potential while competing on a global stage but to also motivate fans to reach new heights when playing – and we believe our partnership with ASUS, alongside Intel, will help us to achieve this.”