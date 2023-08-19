ESGS 2023: A Return to In-Person Gaming

ESGS, one of the most highly anticipated gaming events in the Philippines, is officially making a comeback in 2023. The event will take place from November 3-5 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. This news was announced on ESGS’ official Facebook page, sending waves of excitement among the gaming community.

Last year, ESGS successfully made its return in an in-person format, despite concerns about the ongoing pandemic. It was a relief for many gaming enthusiasts who had been eagerly waiting to once again experience the thrill of being at a live gaming convention. The fact that ESGS will be held in November suggests that the organizers have carefully considered the current situation and are confident about hosting a safe and successful event.

Interestingly, ESGS 2023 will be held at a different venue than the previous years. While it is still within Pasay City, the decision to move away from the SMX Convention Center, which has been the traditional venue for ESGS, has raised questions. Although the reasons for this change remain unclear, ESGS has hinted at exciting developments for their tenth-anniversary event. Fans can look forward to surprises and new experiences in this new location.

As details about ticketing are yet to be announced, eager attendees can expect more information to be shared soon by the event organizers. It is hoped that transportation considerations will be taken into account, as reaching the World Trade Center may pose a challenge for some, especially those relying on public transportation.

ESGS 2023 presents an exciting opportunity for gamers, developers, and industry professionals to connect and celebrate their passion for gaming. With the promise of a memorable experience, this return to in-person gaming is eagerly awaited by the community. Stay tuned for updates on ticket availability and further details about this highly anticipated event.