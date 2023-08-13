Escape From Tarkov Quest “A Shooter Born In Heaven” Removes Distance Requirement

Escape From Tarkov players are rejoicing over a recent patch that has removed the distance requirement for the “A Shooter Born In Heaven” quest. Previously, players had to eliminate three PMC enemies with a bolt-action rifle at a minimum distance of 100 meters. However, in the latest patch 0.13.5, the quest now requires players to eliminate five PMC enemies with a bolt-action rifle across multiple maps including Customs, Factory, Interchange, Lighthouse, Reserve, Shoreline, Woods, and Streets Of Tarkov.

Interestingly, Streets Of Tarkov, one of the maps involved in the quest, has recently been expanded in the latest game update. The expansion introduced a new boss that players can encounter at the heavily-fortified car repair shop in Streets Of Tarkov.

Escape From Tarkov regularly releases patches that wipe all players’ progress, making them start from scratch. While this can be frustrating for players, the community has noticed that the distance requirement has been removed for the “A Shooter Born In Heaven” quest.

This change has been well-received by the player base, as the quest was notoriously challenging due to the distance constraint. Some players found long-range weapons difficult to use or simply not enjoyable. Additionally, it was not an ideal quest for new players, who may not have been familiar with the distance requirement.

Now, players only need to eliminate a total of 40 enemies with a bolt-action rifle across the eight maps specified, without the added challenge of fulfilling a specific distance requirement. This has made completing the quest much more accessible and enjoyable for players.

