Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Launch Delayed to 2024

The debut launch of Europe’s new Ariane 6 rocket has been pushed back to 2024 following an incomplete ground test, according to the head of the European Space Agency (ESA). ESA and manufacturer ArianeGroup have been conducting ground tests in French Guiana and Germany for the new launcher, which is essential to fill the gap left by the retirement of Ariane 5 and the recent failure of the smaller Vega C launcher.

A test run on July 18, involving a short hot firing of the Vulcain 2.1 engine, could not be completed and has been rescheduled for August 29. While 90% of the objectives for the July test were met, further tests are planned for September. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher stated that a launch date for Ariane 6 will be determined after these tests.

When asked about the possibility of a test launch before the end of the year, Aschbacher acknowledged that it is unlikely. Earlier in June, Airbus Chief Executive Guillaume Faury had mentioned the goal of a test launch by the end of the year, depending on the progress of summer ground tests.

Aschbacher emphasized the urgency of climate action during the interview, urging European politicians to resist pressure to weaken climate targets. He referred to the record-breaking heat waves and wildfires visible from space as “really alarming” evidence of global warming.

In conclusion, the first launch of Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket has been delayed to 2024 due to an incomplete ground test. Additional tests are scheduled to consolidate a new launch date. The ESA director called for strong climate targets in light of the growing evidence of global warming.