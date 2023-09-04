A Glimpse of the Future: Coastal Erosion on Chebeague Island

Coastal residents on Chebeague Island, located near Portland, are experiencing the harmful effects of climate change firsthand. A popular tidal sandbar, known as The Hook, has suffered from erosion, causing parts of the access road to wash out. While this particular instance may not have significant impacts, it serves as a reminder of the potential future dangers as sea levels rise and storms become more frequent and severe.

Pete Slovinsky, a marine geologist with the Maine Geological Survey, has observed dramatic changes at The Hook. Over the course of just three years, the central portion of the beach has eroded by 10 to 15 feet. This erosion is primarily attributed to intense wave energy from winter storms and rising sea levels.

Aerial photography conducted by the Greater Portland Council of Governments has documented the significant changes occurring at The Hook. The erosion at this 25-acre intertidal nature preserve has been more pronounced compared to other coastal sites in the area.

Efforts are being made to monitor coastal erosion around Casco Bay through the collaboration of the Greater Portland Council of Governments and local communities. However, finding long-term solutions to prevent future washouts is challenging. Traditional approaches, such as armoring the coast, may divert wave action to adjacent areas and create new problems. Implementing measures like planting kelp beds or building near-shore oyster reefs would be costly and offer no guarantees.

The predicted sea level rise by 2050 could be detrimental to Maine’s sandy beaches, including The Hook. This projected rise could result in significant losses for Maine’s tourism industry, potentially surpassing a million visitors and $136 million in annual revenue.

Chebeague Island, in particular, is focused on protecting essential areas like Stone Wharf, a municipal wharf that serves as a transportation hub for thousands of people. The island is using state grants to research strategies for adapting to rising sea levels and storm surges.

It is clear to residents like Phyllis Brunner, a summer resident on Chebeague Island, that climate change is a pressing issue. Brunner believes that the community must adapt and find solutions that are both effective and cost-efficient. She emphasizes the importance of protecting vital areas like Stone Wharf from the impacts of climate change.

The erosion and washout at The Hook on Chebeague Island are alarming reminders of the need to address climate change and its effects on coastal communities. Without proactive measures and adaptation strategies, the future of coastal areas like The Hook remains uncertain.

