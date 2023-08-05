Shareholders Sue Ericsson for $170 Million Claiming CEO’s Activities Disclosure Caused Stock Price Drop

Thirty-seven shareholders of telecoms company Ericsson are collectively suing the company for 1.8 billion Swedish crowns ($170 million), alleging that the CEO’s disclosure of activities in Iraq led to a significant decrease in the stock price. The lawsuits have been filed separately but are coordinated.

In the past year, Ericsson and CEO Borje Ekholm have faced severe criticism for their handling of an internal investigation into the company’s operations in Iraq, as well as a scandal involving potential payments to Islamic State. The shareholders, which include investment firms and pension funds, are seeking compensation for the decline in Ericsson shares since the CEO’s disclosure.

Ericsson has disputed these claims and has expressed its intention to vigorously defend itself in this unprecedented legal matter. The Swedish court has not yet responded to the lawsuits.

Since CEO Ekholm’s disclosure was published on February 16, 2022, Ericsson’s share price has plummeted by 50%. Nasdaq Stockholm conducted a review of the company’s public disclosures regarding the internal report and concluded that it did not provide information that a reasonable investor would have utilized to make an investment decision.

It is noteworthy to mention that Ericsson has been working towards addressing the issues raised by the investigations and scandal. The company has implemented various measures to improve its compliance and internal controls. These efforts are aimed at rebuilding trust with shareholders and maintaining transparency in its operations.

As the legal battle progresses, it remains to be seen how the Swedish court will respond to the shareholders’ claims and whether they will be successful in obtaining the sought-after compensation.