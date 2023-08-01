The Controversy Surrounding the AI Remastering of Akira

Illustrator Eric Groza recently employed Adobe’s Beta AI to remaster the iconic anime film Akira for vertical screens. Groza argued that this innovation allowed viewers to appreciate the intricate details of the film on modern devices. However, many fans disagreed with his approach.

Akira, a Japanese Sci-Fi anime released over 30 years ago, was renowned for its expensive production and hand-painted frames on 70mm film. Groza believed that these details were often lost when the film was viewed on vertical screens. To address this, he utilized AI technology to extend the 16:9 backgrounds into a full-vertical shot, while preserving the original art style. He then reedited the scenes and added them as an additional video layer. This process was significantly faster than manually painting the extended areas.

Despite Groza’s intentions, fans expressed outrage, arguing that his remastering disregarded the artistic intent of the original director and disrupted the composition and meaning of the scenes. Some even went as far as calling it cultural vandalism and an insult to the hard work of the artists involved.

The overall sentiment among fans was largely negative, although some individuals defended Groza’s use of technology. The debate continues, with viewers engaging in discussions about the advantages and disadvantages of utilizing AI to alter iconic films and artworks.