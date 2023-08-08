CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Equity Hedge Funds Gain 7.83% in 2021, Tech Stocks Drive Performance

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Equity Hedge Funds Gain 7.83% in 2021, Tech Stocks Drive Performance

Equity hedge funds have achieved gains of 7.83% so far this year, driven by strong performances from technology, financial, and energy stocks, according to data provider HFR. In July, equity strategies saw a 2.03% increase. However, they still lag behind the S&P 500 benchmark index, which surged by 20.65% between January and July.

All of the hedge fund strategies tracked by HFR, including equity, event-driven, macro, and relative value, ended July with positive returns. Overall, hedge funds gained 1.51% in July and approximately 5% this year.

Event-driven hedge funds, which focus on shareholder activism and betting on mergers and acquisitions, delivered the best performance in July, achieving gains of 2.58%. Year-to-date, these funds have seen an increase of 5.10%.

Macro hedge funds, which struggled during the banking crisis in March, saw a gain of 0.47% in July. However, they remain down by 0.36% for the year.

Relative value strategies, which trade based on asset price asymmetries, experienced an increase of 0.87% in July and a 3.42% gain year-to-date.

According to Kenneth J. Heinz, the president of HFR, powerful technology and artificial intelligence trends played a crucial role in equity gains. Additionally, banks recovering from recent volatility also provided a positive tailwind for the industry.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

Exploring the Future of Smart Grid Security: Emerging Technologies and Trends

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

Palantir Technologies Increases Revenue Forecast and Announces Share Buyback

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
News

The Distinction Between Supercapacitors and Batteries in Energy Storage

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

News

Exploring the Future of Smart Grid Security: Emerging Technologies and Trends

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Palantir Technologies Increases Revenue Forecast and Announces Share Buyback

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Satellite

Krasl Art Center Receives Donation of Richard Hunt’s Studio in Benton Harbor

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Distinction Between Supercapacitors and Batteries in Energy Storage

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments