Equity Hedge Funds Gain 7.83% in 2021, Tech Stocks Drive Performance

Equity hedge funds have achieved gains of 7.83% so far this year, driven by strong performances from technology, financial, and energy stocks, according to data provider HFR. In July, equity strategies saw a 2.03% increase. However, they still lag behind the S&P 500 benchmark index, which surged by 20.65% between January and July.

All of the hedge fund strategies tracked by HFR, including equity, event-driven, macro, and relative value, ended July with positive returns. Overall, hedge funds gained 1.51% in July and approximately 5% this year.

Event-driven hedge funds, which focus on shareholder activism and betting on mergers and acquisitions, delivered the best performance in July, achieving gains of 2.58%. Year-to-date, these funds have seen an increase of 5.10%.

Macro hedge funds, which struggled during the banking crisis in March, saw a gain of 0.47% in July. However, they remain down by 0.36% for the year.

Relative value strategies, which trade based on asset price asymmetries, experienced an increase of 0.87% in July and a 3.42% gain year-to-date.

According to Kenneth J. Heinz, the president of HFR, powerful technology and artificial intelligence trends played a crucial role in equity gains. Additionally, banks recovering from recent volatility also provided a positive tailwind for the industry.