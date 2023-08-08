Equine Therapy: A Beneficial Option for Children with Disabilities

Parents are always looking for ways to support their children’s growth and development, especially during the summer months. One increasingly popular option for children with disabilities is equine therapy, which offers both physical and emotional benefits.

Sarah Burns, a mother seeking activities to help her daughter Rachael Doak, who has cerebral palsy, discovered the availability of equine therapy for children as young as two. For the past 12 years, Doak, now 14, has been attending Festina Lente, an equestrian learning center in Bray. Through horse-riding, she has not only engaged in physio exercises but has also significantly improved her strength, balance, and flexibility.

Equine therapy has not only had a positive impact on Doak’s physical abilities but has also boosted her confidence and motivation to excel in other sports, such as swimming. It has given her a sense of accomplishment and the belief that she can overcome any obstacles despite her disability.

Beyond her daughter’s individual development, Burns herself has experienced the far-reaching benefits of equine therapy. She no longer worries about Rachael’s future and takes pride in what her daughter has achieved. Burns strongly emphasizes the need for equine therapy to be accessible to all children, regardless of their family’s financial situation.

In an effort to raise awareness about the advantages of equine therapy, Festina Lente has teamed up with the Dublin Horse Show. The show serves as a platform for individuals to learn more about equestrian centers and the therapy they offer. The ultimate goal is to highlight the value of the human-horse relationship and to encourage government support for equine therapy as a widely accessible resource.

Equine therapy has proven to be a beneficial option for children with disabilities. Its positive impact on physical abilities, confidence, and overall well-being makes it an attractive choice for parents seeking enriching experiences for their children during the summer months.