Epic Games Store Introduces First Run Program, Allowing Developers to Keep 100% of Revenues for Six Months

Epic Games has unveiled its new First Run program, allowing game developers and app creators to retain 100% of their net revenues from the Epic Games Store for six months if they choose exclusivity on the platform. Normally, developers receive 88% of their revenues, with Epic taking a 12% cut. However, for those participating in the First Run program, the revenue split will revert to 88/12 after the initial six-month period.

The benefits of participating in First Run extend beyond revenue sharing. Exclusive badging, homepage placements, and dedicated collections will be provided to games and apps included in the program, giving them greater visibility to Epic Games Store users. These products will also be featured in relevant store campaigns, such as sales, events, and editorial content.

To be eligible for the program, a game or app must be a new release that has not been previously available on another third-party PC store or included in a subscription service offered by another third-party PC store. Products with existing exclusivity agreements on the Epic Games Store are not eligible.

However, developers who join First Run are still free to release their products on their own stores or launchers. These items can be simultaneously released on publishers’ and developers’ own platforms, with options for direct sales, Epic digital redemption codes, or integration with Epic’s keyless redemption program.

The First Run program serves as an incentive for developers to choose the Epic Games Store as their primary platform over competitors like Steam. By offering exclusive benefits and the opportunity to retain all revenues for six months, Epic hopes to attract more developers to their platform and encourage increased spending from players. In addition, Epic’s weekly free games remain a key draw for users.

Sources:

– Epic Games Store Blog: https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/news/introducing-first-run

– The Verge: https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/22/22687014/epic-games-store-first-run-free-revenue-program-developers