Eon Rush Studios Announces Co-op Action RPG Game “Eon Rush”

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Startup game development house, Eon Rush Studios, has revealed its first game, named after the studio itself – Eon Rush. This co-op action RPG takes players on a journey through various eras of science-fiction and fantasy. The game is currently being developed for PC, available on Steam.

In Eon Rush, players will be tasked with battling the Chronophage, a monster that consumes time and destroys entire realms. The developers, who have previously worked on renowned franchises such as Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and Pokemon, promise an exhilarating experience. They claim that Eon Rush offers the best of endgame PvE and PvP challenges without tedious filler content.

Players can expect a variety of trials, including epic battles against colossal monsters, challenging gauntlets, and intense battles across space and time. The development team assures gamers that they have prioritized delivering immediate fun without unnecessary distractions.

Eon Rush Studios will showcase an early-build demo of the game at Gamescom for players to get a taste of the action. Fans can check out the announcement trailer and screenshots from the game in the gallery below.

As Eon Rush continues to develop, more details will be revealed. Stay tuned for updates on this exciting new project from Eon Rush Studios.

