Win a Limited Edition copy of Cuphead on Xbox

Cuphead, with its unique visuals and hardcore gameplay, has become an iconic game and a must-play title. If you don’t have a copy of Cuphead, you have the chance to win a Limited Edition physical copy thanks to Skybound Games.

In collaboration with Skybound Games, we are offering players around the world the opportunity to win a copy of Cuphead on Xbox. This Limited Edition copy is a great addition to any collection, as it includes not only the game itself but also several physical extras.

Whether you are playing Cuphead alone or in co-op, the Limited Edition retail copy offers the following bonuses:

– Vintage Vibes with the Ms. Chalice Fall-Down Toy

– Six original “Cuphead Funnies” for laughter

– The Cuphead Club Membership Card, individually numbered and official

– The original Cuphead game and The Delicious Last Course DLC on a single disc

– Worldwide compatibility with region-free access

Entering the giveaway is completely free. Simply follow the instructions in the Gleam widget below, and we will select a winner in a few days. The information provided will be used solely for this competition, and the winner will be contacted shortly after the competition ends. Skybound Games will send out the Limited Edition copy of Cuphead on Xbox to the winner.

Please note that the admin’s decision is final, and there is no alternative prize. The giveaway is available worldwide.

If you haven’t played Cuphead yet, you can read our review. Additionally, the game is available for purchase on the Xbox Store as a digital copy.

Watch the trailer below to see what is included in the Limited Edition of Cuphead.