Entegris, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Demonstrates Growth

Semiconductor company Entegris, Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, to be paid to stockholders of record on August 2nd, with a payable date of August 23rd. This equates to an annualized dividend of $0.40 and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is August 1st.

Entegris has consistently increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the past three years, demonstrating its commitment to providing returns to shareholders. Furthermore, the company has raised its dividend on an annual basis for the past year. With a payout ratio of 11.0%, the dividend is deemed adequately covered by earnings.

Analysts predict that Entegris will achieve earnings of $3.46 per share in the coming year. This suggests that the company should be able to sustain its annual dividend of $0.40, with an estimated payout ratio of 11.6%.

In terms of trading, Entegris shares opened at $108.51 on Monday, experiencing a 1.7% increase. The company possesses a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.14. Its 50-day moving average price stands at $106.94, while the 200-day moving average price is $89.94. The stock’s fifty-two week low and high are $61.75 and $114.47, respectively. With a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, Entegris has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,425.50 and a beta of 1.24.

During its most recent quarterly earnings report, Entegris announced earnings per share of $0.65, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.52. Additionally, the company achieved revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post earnings per share of 2.55 for the current year.

Entegris has been the subject of multiple research reports. StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a “sell” rating, while Citigroup downgraded it to a “neutral” rating and reduced the price target. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and a price target of $129.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target to $100.00, whereas Loop Capital decreased theirs to $123.00. The stock currently holds an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with an average price target of $112.92.

In insider transactions, SVP James Anthony O’Neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, amounting to a total transaction value of $439,538.40. Hedge funds and institutional investors have also made adjustments to their holdings of Entegris stock.

Entegris, Inc. is a global developer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions.