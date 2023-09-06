Awe-Inspiring Green Fireball Streaks Across the Skies of Turkey

A stunning video captured the breathtaking moment when a vibrant green fireball blazed through the skies above Turkey. The video, filmed by Onur Kaçmaz in the city of Erzurum, showcases the sky and clouds bathed in a mesmerizing deep-sea green hue as the dazzling object enters the upper atmosphere. This captivating footage has quickly become viral.

According to the American Meteor Society (AMS), fireballs are meteors that appear brighter than Venus, making them potentially visible even during daylight hours. These celestial marvels gain their astonishing luminosity from their substantial size and blistering speeds, which generate tremendous friction when they interact with the Earth’s atmosphere. Traveling at speeds ranging from 25,000 to 160,000 mph (about 40,000 to 257,000 km/h), fireballs can also produce powerful sonic booms.

Meteors begin to emit a glow as their outer layers are stripped away by the atmosphere, leaving their metallic cores to ignite from the intense heat. The striking green coloration of these fireballs results from the presence of nickel and iron, which are the predominant components of a meteor’s core.

While fireballs can create an awe-inspiring spectacle, they can also pose a serious threat. The most explosive meteor event in recent history occurred over Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013. The resulting blast was equivalent to 400 to 500 kilotons of TNT, or roughly 26 to 33 times the energy released by the Hiroshima bomb. The incident led to significant damage, with fireballs raining down on the city and its surroundings, causing building destruction, shattered windows, and injuring about 1,200 individuals.

An even more devastating fireball event occurred around 3,600 years ago over the ancient Middle Eastern city of Tall el-Hamman. Current archaeological evidence suggests that this explosion, which was approximately 1,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb, set the city ablaze instantaneously before obliterating it with a powerful shock wave, resulting in the loss of all inhabitants.

The captivating video from Turkey serves as a reminder of the majestic and potentially dangerous encounters between our planet and celestial objects, leaving us in awe of the powerful forces at play in our universe.

