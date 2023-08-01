Weather Forecast for the Next Few Days

The weather forecast for the next couple of days is looking extremely pleasant. Low humidity and abundant sunshine are expected, with temperatures in the 70s during the afternoons and comfortably cool nights. Boston, in particular, will experience temperatures slightly below the average low temperature of 66 degrees for this time of year.

On Thursday, there will be a slight increase in moisture, which may lead to a few showers on Friday. Despite this, it is still a good time to keep windows open and enjoy the fresh air as humidity is expected to return.

August will bring us the rare phenomenon of two full moons, both considered supermoons. The first full moon, known as the Sturgeon moon, will occur at the beginning of the month. The second full moon, at the end of August, is referred to as a “blue moon.” A supermoon refers to a full moon occurring during perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit closest to the Earth.

The distance between the moon and Earth will be at its minimum during the full moon in August. On August 1st, the moon will be approximately 222,158 miles away from Earth, and on August 30th, it will be even closer at 222,043 miles. There will be one more supermoon in September, slightly further away than the ones in August. It is quite unusual to have four full supermoons in succession during the summer.

Supermoons appear about 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter compared to a full moon at its furthest point from Earth. It may be challenging to notice the difference without two moons in the sky. The moon will officially be full on both August 1st and August 30th this year.

In terms of sky visibility, the skies are generally clear. As the moon starts to wane later this week, early risers may be able to catch a glimpse of Saturn in the southwest sky. Saturn will be visible during the first part of August.

Humidity will remain comfortable until early Thursday when it will start to increase again due to a weather system bringing a few showers. However, if the system continues to move along, drier air should arrive for the weekend. Sunday is expected to have fewer clouds and seasonably warm temperatures, making it the ideal choice for outdoor activities.

Although average temperatures are slowly starting to decrease, a significant change will not be observed until later in August. So, let’s continue to enjoy the summer weather while it lasts. According to NOAA, average temperatures will continue to decline from now until mid-winter.