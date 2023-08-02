Starch Cryoaerogels: Enhancing Drug Delivery for Atorvastatin

Atorvastatin calcium (ATV) is a lipid-lowering agent used to manage hypercholesterolemia- and dyslipidemia-related disorders, including cardiovascular disease and myocardial infarction risk. However, the clinical effectiveness of ATV is limited due to issues such as poor oral bioavailability and solubility.

To overcome these limitations, researchers have explored various strategies, one of which involves the use of mesoporous structures as drug delivery systems. Specifically, aerogels, lightweight porous materials with high surface area and open pores, have shown promise in this regard. Aerogels can be created through sol-gel techniques and drying methods such as freeze-drying, with factors like gelation temperature, precursor type, and drying method affecting their preparation.

Polysaccharides, particularly starch, have received attention for the development of cryoaerogels. Starch cryoaerogels are biodegradable, biocompatible, and readily available. These cryoaerogels have been studied for their ability to improve drug solubility and release, ultimately enhancing drug effectiveness. Research has demonstrated that starch cryoaerogels can enhance the dissolution rate of drugs and achieve sustained release.

In a recent study, starch cryoaerogels were prepared by blending them with poly(vinyl alcohol) using a repeated freeze-thaw method. The cryoaerogels were loaded with ciprofloxacin hydrochloride, and their in vitro delivery was evaluated. Notably, this system does not require chemical crosslinking agents, which can potentially harm organic compounds. The study investigated the controlled release of the drug under different conditions.

The results of the study are promising, indicating that starch cryoaerogels have the potential to serve as a drug delivery system for atorvastatin. The hierarchical and interconnected pore structure of these cryoaerogels improves the dissolution profile of the drug, potentially reducing side effects and enhancing efficacy.

In conclusion, starch cryoaerogels offer a viable solution for enhancing drug delivery, particularly for atorvastatin. Further research is necessary to explore their potential in various biomedical applications.